Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 2: Bennett Loses His Sight; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The first episode of Bye Bye, Earth Season 2, titled ‘Homesick: Now Budding in the Echoes ,’ saw Kitty confront Sian about using Belle, though Sian departed without responding. When Bennett checked on Belle, she recalled Adonis nearly assaulting her and attacked Bennett, mistaking him.

He transformed into Benedictine to calm her down. Belle blamed herself for Adonis’ breakdown, but Benedictine reassured her and healed her by linking their souls. However, the act left him blind when he reverted to Bennett. At Ginbuck’s funeral, Belle told Mist that Adonis had gone mad and vanished.

Advertisement

Colonel Collins thanked them for saving lives, and Guinness vowed to build a better future for their people. Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 2 will likely center on Gwyn, who may explain his vision for change and reveal a plan aimed at challenging the king. He may try to enlist Belle, Bennett, and the Underdogs to support this initiative.

The episode is also anticipated to pivot to Adonis, now possibly training with Sian. Dram’s presence could provide some information about the destined connection between Belle and Adonis as well. Kitty, meanwhile, may begin her own counteractions against Sian following their confrontation.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 2 will air in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Friday, April 11, 2025. The episode will first be broadcast on the WOWOW satellite channel, followed by a showing on BS Nippon TV.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 2 will also be available for streaming on platforms such as the Anime Store, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video in Japan. International audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll, which will offer dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

Advertisement

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Bye Bye, Earth anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 1: Belle To Leave Schwert Land; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More