Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 6: Gaff Confronts Belle; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Aufheben: When Flowers Shed Their Buds and Bloom,’ Sherry allies with Adonis as King Lowhide’s body is entombed in the sacred tree, singing to open a path to confront the god. Gaff’s forces are stalled by the summoned Army of Insatiable Emptiness, and he releases Belle, Bennett, and Guinness.

Belle dreams of her past and awakens to Runding mending itself. Their group advances but is ambushed. A zombie steals Adonis’ father’s sword, and Guinness uses forbidden magic to fight back. Belle defeats the cannibalistic Redrum after Runding repairs mid-battle.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 6 will see Belle and Bennett entering the sacred tree in pursuit of Adonis and Sherry, possibly with guidance from the same perceptive girl. Gaff, now uncertain or persuaded by Adonis, may confront them mid-way.

Greater insight into Adonis’ true objective beyond destroying the god is anticipated, as his motivations remain unclear. The episode will likely culminate in a direct confrontation between Belle and Adonis, with the latter finally explaining what he intends to accomplish by challenging the divine order.

Titled ‘Contradiction: Questioning the Voice of the Sword 1,’ Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Friday, May 9, 2025. It will first be broadcast on the WOWOW satellite channel, then air on BS Nippon TV.

Japanese viewers can also stream it via platforms like the Anime Store, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video. Internationally, Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 6 will be available on Crunchyroll, featuring dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

