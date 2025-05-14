Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 7: Belle’s Origins Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The sixth episode of Bye Bye, Earth Season 2, titled ‘Absurdity: Asking the Voices of Swords,’ sees Belle choose to continue fighting with her group. Bennett defeats an ice-wielding mermaid zombie, and Guinness destroys a boy zombie controlling puppet soldiers. Bamboo escapes with Adonis' father's sword but is attacked by Kitty.

Gaff arrives, demanding the group surrender their swords, but Belle defeats him by challenging his bond with his weapon. Entering a painful area, Belle remains unaffected and kills Bamboo. Adonis deceives her into breaking the sword. Guinness defends Belle when Bennett threatens her. Belle and Kitty proceed alone.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 7 should follow Belle and Kitty as they reach Adonis and Sherry. The episode’s focus may then shift to Adonis and his supporters, potentially revealing or hinting at his real objective.

Episode 7 is also expected to feature Sian Lablac, likely clarifying Belle's origins and her intended role in current events. These revelations are expected to occur as Belle confronts Adonis. The episode should end with their battle beginning, while Kitty either fights Sian or restrains Sherry.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 7, titled ‘Mania: Nowhere,’ will air in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Friday, May 16, 2025. The episode will first be broadcast on the WOWOW satellite channel, followed by a showing on BS Nippon TV.

Bye Bye, Earth Season 2 Episode 7 will also be available for streaming on platforms such as the Anime Store, ABEMA, and Amazon Prime Video in Japan. International audiences can watch it on Crunchyroll, which will offer dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

