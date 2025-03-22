Dandadan Chapter 187: Kouki To Use Her Abilities Against Murakami; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Dandadan chapter, titled ‘Kouki Yukishiro's Power,’ saw Kouki apologize to the pygmies and ask for their help in locating Murakami. Meanwhile, Murakami, after exercising, pressured Adachi to act more enthusiastically in her revealing outfit, reminding her of his financial support.

She secretly held a talisman behind her back. Kouki found out that Murakami was not in the gym, prompting Aira to push Rin to continue singing. The Pygmies constructed a piano, encouraging Kouki to play. Though hesitant, she succeeded, but Mai noted the music served an unknown purpose. Elsewhere, flies gathered over Kamigoe City.

Dandadan Chapter 187 will likely clarify Kouki’s abilities as she seemingly gathers and controls cicadas. These insects may aid in fighting the Severed Head Dribblers and locating Murakami. Once found, Kouki may direct the cicadas to attack him, attempting to disrupt his yokai powers.

As Murakami struggles, he will likely summon the Dribblers for protection. Meanwhile, Adachi is expected to use her talisman against him, revealing her orders from the Orchestrator. The chapter may conclude by teasing the Orchestrator’s identity or shifting focus to Okarun and Kinta.

According to the official MANGAPlus website, Dandadan Chapter 187 will be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers can expect it to become available on Monday, March 24, 2025, during the day.

Fans can access Dandadan Chapter 187 for free on Viz Media’s official website or Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, though only the first and latest three chapters are available. Full access to the series is offered through Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ subscription for a relatively low monthly fee.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Dandadan manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.