Dandadan Chapter 188: Aira Faints As Okarun And Kinta Team Up; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Dandadan chapter , titled ‘Kick the Crap Outta Murakami!,’ saw Adachi’s jiangshi silently emerge behind Murakami as he carried her to a chair, awaiting her command. She telepathically instructed them to stay hidden while she assessed Murakami’s strength. A swarm of flies suddenly flooded the area, shocking Murakami.

In the gym, Aira and Rin reacted in horror as Mai explained Kouki’s Lord of the Flies ability. Overwhelmed, Murakami surrendered, allowing Adachi to steal his power, though flies ejected him from the window before returning him inside. Aira then forced him to acknowledge his wrongdoing.

Dandadan Chapter 188 will likely continue with Aira and the others restraining Murakami and forcing an apology. As they confirm police involvement, Aira may attempt to contact Okarun but collapse from exhaustion.

Meanwhile, Adachi will report her success to the Orchestrator, clarifying that Murakami was not in control. Focus will then shift to Okarun and Kinta, preparing for battle. If they split into solo fights, Okarun will likely face Hase while Kinta takes on the Jet Booster Exosuit Kur.

Dandadan Chapter 188 will be officially released at 12 am JST on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. For most international audiences, this will correspond to a release on Monday, March 31, 2025. The release time will vary depending on location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 188 will be available for free on official platforms such as VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first three chapters, Shonen Jump+ is a paid service for full access.

