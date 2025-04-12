Dandadan Chapter 190: Okarun And Kinta Fight Hase; Recap, Release Date, Where to Read, and More
Dandadan Chapter 190 will continue the losing battle against Hase as Okarun and Kinta wind up having to undo their fusion. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Dandadan chapter saw the exosuit alien aggressively attack Okarun while recalling memories of her devastated planet. Okarun collided with her, and she bit his arm, prompting a counterattack with his pile bunkers. Her identity shocked Okarun, as she appeared unrelated to the Kur.
She then compromised his armor and dealt heavy damage. Hase intervened, attacking her violently. Kinta fused nanoskin onto Okarun, forming a strange robot. Their coordination faltered due to mismatched designs. Hase dominated the battle, prompting Okarun to admit the fusion was ineffective and hindered their mobility.
Dandadan Chapter 190 will likely continue focusing on the present fight while intermittently showing panels of the exosuit alien’s backstory. As the fusion fails, Okarun and Kinta will probably have to separate in the upcoming chapter.
Okarun may then design the nanoskin armor based on his Turbo Granny form, enhancing his speed and agility. With improved mobility, he will likely regain the upper hand against Hase. Meanwhile, Kinta will turn his attention to dealing with the exosuit alien, with further glimpses of her origins likely included throughout the chapter.
Dandadan Chapter 190 is scheduled for official release in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Due to time zone differences, most international readers will be able to access it on Monday, April 14, 2025. Release times may vary depending on your region.
Dandadan Chapter 190 will be available for free on platforms such as VIZ Media and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, which offer limited free access. Keep in mind that full access on Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription.
For more updates from the Dandadan manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
