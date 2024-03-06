How to Fight Chapter 219: Season 2 Expectations, Finale Plot & All We Know So Far

With a successful wedding taking place, the chances of seeing a new season in the story of How to Fight have increased exponentially. However, what are the chances of seeing How to Fight Season 2? Is it the end of the story? Here is all we know about the manhwa so far!

How to Fight Chapter 218: How Did it End?

In the final chapter of How to Fight, tensions come to a head as Gaeul confronts Hobin, questioning his true feelings amidst his relationship with Bomi. Hobin's response, initially kept hidden from readers, is revealed later at Rumi and Wangguk's wedding. There, Hobin admits that he only sees Bomi as a woman, effectively putting an end to any romantic prospects between him and Gaeul.

The wedding procession proceeds, culminating in a group photo where Hobin is seen alongside Bomi, solidifying their relationship in the eyes of the readers. Despite mixed reactions from fans, the conclusion of the story leaves lingering questions for some, particularly regarding the depth of certain character relationships and the pacing of the romance plotline.

Nonetheless, many appreciate the departure from the typical narrative arc, with Hobin's commitment to his initial feelings adding a layer of complexity to the ending. While some express a desire for additional details or an epilogue to tie up loose ends, others find satisfaction in the overall closure provided by the final chapter.

Advertisement

Is There Any Update on a Second Season?

As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding a second season of How to Fight. While fans have expressed their thoughts and interpretations of the series' ending on platforms like Reddit, there has been no confirmation or statement from the creators or production team regarding the possibility of a continuation.

Thus, the status of a second season remains uncertain, leaving viewers to speculate about the future of the series based on the conclusion of the final chapter. However, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as it comes. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates like this.

ALSO READ: Vinland Saga Season 3: Is It Coming Back? All We Know So Far