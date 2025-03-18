I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 12: Saito Saves Himari From Trouble; Release DEETS

The last episode of I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class, ‘Voice,’ saw Saito and Akane exchange numbers to avoid classmates. Saito askeed Maho about a girl from Tenryu’s party, but Shise dragged her away. Tenryu insisted Saito attend Shizu’s 70th birthday, as he needed her support. Akane refused, fearing Reiko.

Shizu approved of Akane, seeing her family as equals. Akane invited Himari, growing jealous of her flirty texts with Saito. Feeling lonely, she called Saito, demanding he return home. That night, she unknowingly pressed against his back, while Saito realized her voice matched the girl from the party.

I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 12 will see Saito ask Akane about their first meeting at the entrance ceremony, triggering her memory of their childhood encounter. Unaware she was the girl from his past, Saito will remain oblivious to her hidden feelings.

Meanwhile, Saito will save Himari from delinquents, and she will repay him with a gesture tied to their fake dating arrangement. A photo of this moment will spread in class, forcing Akane to confront Himari directly for the first time.

I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 12, titled ‘I'm Getting Married To A Guy I Hate In My Class,’ will air on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Japanese viewers can watch it on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and other channels.

It will also be available for streaming on platforms like d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and more. International audiences in regions such as North America, Europe, and India can stream I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 12 on Crunchyroll, with availability on other services like Aniplus Asia and Bilibili Global 2.5 hours later.

For more updates from I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.