I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 11: Akane And Saito Exchange Numbers; Recap, Release Date And More
I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 11 will finally see the protagonists exchange contact information and start texting, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last episode of I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class saw Himari accidentally expose Saito and Akane’s secret, sparking schoolwide rumors. Their classmates even followed Saito home, forcing him to evade them. Maho and Himari visited, with Himari apologizing for her slip-up.
Learning their marriage lacked love, she grew hopeful but failed to see Saito’s discomfort. To end speculation, they pretended Saito was dating Himari. She enjoyed it, but Saito and Akane felt uneasy. Himari later invited Saito home, offering to be his mistress, but he refused.
Akane struggled with growing jealousy yet still denied her feelings. I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 11 will see Saito and Akane finally exchange phone numbers. Their casual texting will make Akane happy. Later, Saito will attend a family gathering at the Hojo estate alone.
While waiting for his return, Akane and Himari will bake together, but Akane will grow uneasy seeing how naturally Himari chats with Saito over messages, resembling a couple. Feeling lonely, Akane will impulsively call Saito that night, though the outcome of this remains to be seen.
Titled ‘Voice,’ I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 11 will be released on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 11:30 PM JST. In Japan, it will air on channels like Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and others. Viewers can also stream it on U-NEXT, d Anime Store, and other digital platforms.
International audiences in regions like North America, South America, Europe, and more can watch I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 11 on Crunchyroll, available 2.5 hours after the TV broadcast, as well as on platforms like Bilibili Global and Aniplus Asia.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.