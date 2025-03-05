Kagurabachi Chapter 71: Chihiro Takes Down Hirohiko; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
Kagurabachi Chapter 71 will see the aftermath of Chihiro’s battle after he understood the Iai White Purity Style, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Kagurabachi chapter, titled Iai White Purity Style, saw Hiruhiko realize Chihiro’s plan and move to take the elevator. Chihiro attempts to stop him but struggles with speed. A flashback detailed Itsuo Shirakai’s White Purity Style, emphasizing speed over power.
Chihiro previously struggled with the stance due to spirit energy disruptions. In battle, Hiruhiko’s unpredictable swordplay overpowered Chihiro. Hiruhiko even mimicked White Purity Style, overwhelming Chihiro before escaping.
As they ascended separately, Chihiro recalled Samura’s technique. On the rooftop, Iori’s precise swordplay inspired Chihiro, allowing him to finally master White Purity Style and slash Hiruhiko. Kagurabachi Chapter 71 may confirm whether Hiruhiko survived Chihiro’s strike.
Given his importance, his defeat may not be final, and he could rise again to continue fighting. The chapter is also expected to explore Iori’s regained identity. Having remembered her past as Iori Samura, not Iori Yoshiura, her transformation could play a crucial role. Further revelations about her past and abilities may unfold as the battle on the rooftop continues.
Kagurabachi Chapter 71 is set to debut on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 15. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, March 9, though the exact release time may vary depending on individual time zones.
Fans worldwide can access Kagurabachi Chapter 71 digitally through Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website and app, Viz Media's official site, as well as through the Shonen Jump+ app. While the first and latest three chapters are freely accessible on former two platforms, a subscription is required for full access on the latter.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.