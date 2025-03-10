Kengan Omega Chapter 299: Tokita Ohma Faces Narushima Joji; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
The last Kengan Omega chapter saw Ohma and Tokuno'o Tokumichi begin their spar, with Liu Dongcheng commenting on Tokuno'o’s sambo skills. Narushima Joji then predicted Tokuno'o’s strategy. He noted that Tokuno'o would likely attempt a grapple rather than engage in a striking battle, but Ohma would not allow him to control the pace.
Liu and Toa Mudo were impressed by Joji’s analysis. As the match started, Ohma immediately landed a punch to Tokuno'o’s face, causing him to lose consciousness. Despite this, his body instinctively rushed forward in a tackle.
Joji remarked that he expected this outcome, surprising Liu, who pointed out all his incorrect predictions. Kengan Omega Chapter 299 will see Ohma’s final sparring match begin as he faces off against Narushima Joji, who uses Rokushin Kaikan Karate.
Unlike Ohma’s previous opponent, Joji’s precise strikes and defensive maneuvers will likely prevent Ohma from immediately overwhelming him. Ohma’s fatigue will also be building, likely causing his movements to begin to slow. Joji may take advantage of this, pushing Ohma into a difficult position.
Comikey has announced that Kengan Omega Chapter 299 will be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, following the series’ weekly schedule. Fans can look forward to its availability on March 11, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT, adjusted for their local time zones.
To read Kengan Omega Chapter 299 as soon as it’s available, fans can visit Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday or the official Comikey platform. While Comikey requires a subscription, it provides premium translations and ensures timely updates for all the latest chapters.
