Kengan Omega Chapter 301: Koga And Ryuki Face The Kure Clan; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter saw the fight between Joji and Ohma continue, with Joji landing a calf kick on Ohma. The latter then moved in close to counter with karate. Joji responded with an outside roundhouse kick to regain distance. Joji then targeted Ohma’s left leg, but Ohma countered with Redirection Kata: Entanglement and Flashing Steel: Smash.

Joji blocked the latter move, though the match ended in a draw. Ohma acknowledged his next steps, and Joji began planning an afterparty. Meanwhile, Ryuki and Koga continued training, with Kure Yakusha pursuing Ryuki as the duo decided to split up.

Kengan Omega Chapter 301 will see Gaoh Ryuki and Narushima Koga continue their training with the Kure Clan, now separated to better handle the relentless attacks. Ryuki will be seen fighting Karura's mother, Kure Yakusha. She will likely pressure him with unpredictable movements and precise strikes.

Meanwhile, Koga will be seen fending off multiple opponents, adapting to the clan's unique techniques. As the battles continue to increase their intensity, both fighters will likely start recognizing patterns in their opponents' attacks before gradually uncovering the essence of the Kure fighting style.

Kengan Omega Chapter 301 will hit the shelves on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, following the manga's weekly release schedule. This translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 for most international fans, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

To dive into Kengan Omega Chapter 301, fans can head over to Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platforms for the latest manga releases. While these platforms may require subscription fees, they offer top-notch translations and timely updates.

