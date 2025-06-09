Kengan Omega Chapter 311: Why Did Katahara Choose Ganryu Island? Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Kengan Omega chapter explained how Wakatsuki Takeshi came up with a replacement for his old finisher, the Blast Core. Through training, he developed partial muscle control, focusing on his arms, which was enabled by his Superhuman Syndrome. In the present, Takeshi’s jab hits Omori Masamichi with such speed that Katahara Metsudo and Yoshioka cannot follow.

The technique, called Phantom Fist: Mirage, overwhelms Omori. Unable to defend against the rapid blows, Omori collapses from exhaustion. Katahara ends the match and reveals that the “final battle” against the Connector would be held on Ganryu Island.

Expected plot in Kengan Omega Chapter 311

Kengan Omega Chapter 311 will likely begin with Katahara Metsudo explaining why Ganryu Island was chosen again for the final battle. He may reference its symbolism to the Kengan Association. The timeline leading up to the match will likely be outlined, highlighting key preparations made by the association.

The chapter’s focus may then shift to Tokita Ohma, who may be making preparations based on what the Consecutors told him. Meanwhile, Gaoh Ryuki and Narushima Koga may regroup at Yamashita Trading Co. after their spars with Raian, having likely learnt about the planned confrontation with the Connector.

Kengan Omega Chapter 311: Release date and where to stream

Kengan Omega Chapter 311 will hit the shelves on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12:00 pm JST, following the manga's weekly release schedule. This translates to an early morning release the same day for most international fans, with release times adjusted to individual time zones.

To dive into Kengan Omega Chapter 311, fans can head over to Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platforms for the latest manga releases. While these platforms may require subscription fees, they offer top-notch translations and timely updates.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

