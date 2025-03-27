My Hero Academia Final Season Trailer Confirms Season 8’s Release Window; Everything You Need To Know

My Hero Academia Season 8, the final installment of the anime, will be premiering this Fall 2025, as per the trailer that was released during AnimeJapan 2025. As the series conclusion, fans can look forward to seeing Deku and the rest of the Pro Heroes end the war against the League Of Villains once and for all. Keep reading to find out more.

The newly released teaser trailer (found below) provides a glimpse into the climactic battles ahead. The footage primarily focuses on protagonist Izuku Midoriya (Deku) and his nemesis Tomura Shigaraki, depicting the final conflict between heroes and villains.

The key visual unveiled alongside the trailer features Deku and Shigaraki positioned in a dramatic standoff. The trailer also confirmed that My Hero Academia Season 8 is officially set to premiere in October 2025.

While the exact premiere date is yet to be disclosed, new episodes will air weekly in Japan and be available for international streaming on Crunchyroll. The broadcast time is set for 1:30 am PT each week, maintaining the schedule format of previous seasons.

Naomi Nakayama returns as the director, having previously led My Hero Academia Season 7 in 2024. Yosuke Kuroda, who has been involved with the series from the beginning, continues handling the series composition.

Studio Bones remains responsible for animation, with Chief Director Kenji Nagasaki, along with character designers Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima, contributing to the final season’s visuals. Yuki Hayashi, known for his work on Haikyu!!, continues as the series composer, ensuring the soundtrack enhances the intense narrative.

Advertisement

My Hero Academia Season 8 is expected to cover the remaining manga chapters, adapting the Final War Arc and Epilogue Arc from chapters 398 to 431. With only 32 manga chapters and a 38-page epilogue left to adapt, the season’s length remains uncertain.

Unless major anime-original content is introduced, the upcoming season may be shorter than the previous ones. Additionally, an exhibition dedicated to My Hero Academia will be held at the Tokyo Creative Museum from June 21 to August 31, 2025.

Fans can also look forward to the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spinoff anime, which premieres on April 7, 2025, offering more content from the MHA universe before the final season airs.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the My Hero Academia anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.