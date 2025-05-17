My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 7 Introduces Makoto; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Crossing Lines,’ Stendhal slaughters a yakuza group using his “Bloodcurdle” Quirk, with help from Kuin, who wanted to get rid of her liabilities. Soga then confronts her but gets ambushed and forcibly injected with Trigger. Haunted by memories of being ridiculed for his Quirk, he transforms.

Koichi tries to intervene and is paralyzed alongside Soga by Stendhal. Knuckleduster arrives, defeats Stendhal, and shatters his beliefs and mask. Though defeated, Stendhal reevaluates his ideology and escapes. He later disfigures himself and vows to purge corrupt elements of society with his new twisted conviction.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 7 will introduce Makoto, a sharp, older college student who offers to help Koichi as he risks failing his classes due to vigilante activities. In return, he will agree to act as her bodyguard during her research project.

However, Makoto’s chosen topic is none other than “the vigilantes of Naruhata,” which will place Koichi in a difficult position. As she investigates the masked heroes, Koichi must protect her without revealing his identity, risking exposure with every step.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 7, titled ‘Makoto/Truth,’ is scheduled to air in Japan on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. International viewers can expect it the same day, around 2:00 pm GMT / 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET, though regional differences may affect availability.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Yomiuri TV and streamed on ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. Crunchyroll will stream My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 7 internationally with subtitles.

