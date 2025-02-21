One Piece Chapter 1140 Spoilers Out: Luffy Uses Gear 5 As Shamrock Brings Reinforcements; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1140 spoilers, the chapter will be titled ‘Scopper Gaban,’ with a cover story featuring Who's Who throwing knives at Ulti, who is tied to a dartboard. Ulti threatens to hunt him down if anything happens to Pe-tan.

The main story resumes with Luffy confused about fighting Gaban, while Zoro recalls Colon’s words about his father’s strength. Luffy stretches his arm to grab Loki’s key, but Gaban effortlessly dodges. Annoyed, Luffy leaps toward him but is slammed into the ground when Gaban coats the key in Haki and strikes him, emitting black lightning.

Road and Nami react in shock as Luffy crashes into rubble. Luffy launches a Gomu Gomu no Gatling attack, but Gaban dodges each strike with ease in the One Piece Chapter 1140 spoilers. Amused, Gaban asked if Shanks gave Luffy’s straw hat to him.

Luffy retorts that the hat is Shanks' treasure, entrusted to him. Gaban teases Luffy, calling Shanks stingy, which infuriates him. Gaban then shoves part of the key into Luffy’s mouth, making his face stretch into the shape of a key. He then prepares a powerful attack called ‘Yasotakeru’ with his dual axes.

Luffy barely dodges as Zoro blocks part of the attack, preventing a castle tower from being completely destroyed. Gaban notes Zoro’s strength in the One Piece Chapter 1140 spoilers, recognizing his loyalty.

Luffy enters Gear 5, turning his clothes and helmet completely white, his Viking helmet fusing with his hair to resemble horns. Black lightning crackles from Zoro’s swords, and both prepare to attack. However, Gaban suddenly surrenders, handing over Loki’s key.

Advertisement

Luffy and Zoro, unable to stop in time, crash into nearby rocks. Gaban advises Road to find him again if Elbaph remains safe. As he departs in the One Piece Chapter 1140 spoilers, a flashback shows Shanks asking Gaban to trust Luffy. Meanwhile, at Walrus School, kids report seeing a strange bird, but Ange finds nothing.

In Elbaph’s Sun World, Shamrock and Gunko land near the school. Gunko activates a magic circle called ‘Abyss,’ summoning two new Holy Knights. One is Saint Sommers of House Shepherd, a middle-aged man with long hair, glasses, and a beard shaped like a cross.

In the One Piece Chapter 1140 spoilers, he appears wearing only a tank top and underwear, speaking through a Den Den Mushi about food supplies. The second is Saint Gillingham of House Limotive.

He is a Kirin-human hybrid with horns, whiskers and an awakened Mythical Zoan fruit, given the white clouds around his long neck. He wears a military uniform, a respirator, and carries a trident. Sommers gets dressed in a decorated uniform and a thorned sword at his side and asks if Shamrock is visiting Harald’s grave.

Advertisement

Gillingham explains that Shamrock has been ordered to return to Mariejois. Shamrock then smirks, instructing the Holy Knights to abduct children from Walrus School and turn it into a “game.” The One Piece Chapter 1140 spoilers end stating there would be no break next week.

For more spoilers like this and updates from the One Piece manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.