One Piece Chapter 1144 Brief Spoilers Out: Emet-Like Giant Revealed As Straw Hats And Gaban Arrive; DEETS

The One Piece Chapter 1144 brief spoilers have been revealed; however, this issue’s title remains undisclosed as of now. The cover story will feature Yamato defeating Who’s Who’s crew. Though details are scarce, this likely means Yamato rescues the kidnapped girls and recovers Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword.

The story then transpires on Elbaph, where the giants struggle against the monstrous beings created by Saint Rimoshifu Killingham’s abilities. These powerful creatures, spawned from dreams, continue to overwhelm the warriors of the island.

Meanwhile, Colon decides to defy his restriction on fighting and sneaks away from Walrus Academy in a small boat. He enlists Jinbe, Brook, Usopp, and Nami to assist in the battle. The One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers are unclear whether they engage the monsters or merely arrive at the battlefield.

Elsewhere, Ripley leads Franky to a major discovery at Treasure Tree Adam. She unveils an Ancient Giant Robot, estimated to have existed for over three thousand years. This machine appears similar to Emet, the Ancient Giant Robot seen in the Egghead Arc.

Back at Walrus Academy, the Holy Knights remain a dominant force in One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers. It is also revealed that Gunko is an admirer of Brook’s music. Meanwhile, Dorry and Brogy, now completely sober, gather on a massive Great Eric ship.

They unleash their combined Hakoku attack, obliterating numerous monsters in a single devastating strike. The One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers then end with Scopper Gaban arriving just in time to join the battle alongside the Straw Hats. The leaks state that there will be no break next week as well.

