One Piece Chapter 1144: Loki’s ‘Patricide’ Explored; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last One Piece chapter, ‘God’s Knights,’ saw Saul attempt to wake the sleepwalking children but get wounded by invisible thorns surrounding them. Ange alerted the giants that the children were heading toward the fire Loki started. Their firefighting vessel, Svarr, was destroyed by a nightmare monster.

Meanwhile, the God’s Knights watched the chaos. Sommers, user of the Iba Iba no Mi, explained his twisted ideology about love and suffering. Killingham, wielding the Ryu Ryu no Mi, Model: Kirin, manifested salt from dreams. In Undendorf, Luffy defeated Loki, leading to a tense confrontation between Hajrudin and his near-unconscious brother.

One Piece Chapter 1144 will likely focus on what Loki has just said about Harald. Hajrudin may reject his words, but Luffy and Zoro will likely note that Loki is not lying. This should prompt a flashback narrated by Loki, revealing his close relationship with Harald due to their shared Ancient Giant heritage.

He may even disclose that Harald secretly collaborated with the World Government and opposed Jarul. The chapter may conclude with the flashback continuing, as Loki has already hinted that he took action against his father for a reason.

One Piece Chapter 1144 will be released on Monday, March 31, at 12 am JST. However, international readers can expect to access it on Sunday, March 30, with release times adjusted to individual regions and time zones.

To read One Piece Chapter 1144, fans can visit official platforms such as Viz Media or Shueisha's MANGAPlus websites. Alternatively, fans can access the upcoming chapter through Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. Physical copies will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 18.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.