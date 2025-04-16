One Piece Chapter 1146 Brief Spoilers Out: Colon Captured As Holy Knights Dominate; Everything You Need To Know

As per the One Piece Chapter 1146 brief spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Within Stillness, There is Movement,’ with the cover continuing Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Ulti is shown asking Yamato to let her serve under them as thanks for saving both her and Page One’s lives.

The main story is then depicted through three concurrent battles: Gunko versus the Colon Pirates, Saint Rimoshifu Killingham against the Walrus Academy teachers, and Saint Shepherd Sommers versus Jaguar D. Saul. While all fights are touched upon, Gunko’s clash with Colon, Nami, Jinbe, Usopp, and Brook gets the most attention.

Gunko initiates the fight using a formidable power that demonstrates just how dangerous she is. Despite her overwhelming strength, Usopp manages to land a direct hit using one of his Pop Greens, resulting in a powerful explosion that severely damages Gunko’s body in the One Piece Chapter 1146 spoilers.

Her arms and torso are described as being nearly obliterated. However, Gunko immediately regenerates, suggesting an extraordinary healing ability possibly tied to a Devil Fruit. Her bandage-like appearance further supports this theory.

Following her recovery, Gunko captures Colon in the One Piece Chapter 1146 spoilers. Although her exact intentions remain unclear, her interest in Colon from the previous chapter hints at deeper motivations. The leaks do not reveal where she takes him or what she plans, but she likely offers a cryptic tease about her goals.

Meanwhile, the scene briefly shifts back to the Underworld, where Luffy continues eating, indicating some comic relief amidst the chaos. The focus likely stays with Luffy's group as they prepare for the next development. By the end of the chapter, Killingham defeats the Walrus Academy teachers, and Sommers successfully overcomes Saul.

Holy Knights’ dominance is clear through these victories, increasing the stakes for the remaining Straw Hat Pirates and their allies. As per the One Piece Chapter 1146 spoilers, the manga will continue without a break in the next issue.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.