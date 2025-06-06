One Piece Chapter 1151 Spoilers: Killingham Turns Into THIS Creature In His Hybrid Form, Find Out Here

As per the One Piece Chapter 1151 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘I Get It Now!!!’ It opens with a cover story depicting Yamato winning a sumo tournament in Hakumai, tossing Yokozuna Sukune—Urashima’s brother—out of the ring as Kawamatsu watches from the background.

Killingham’s hybrid form revealed

Advertisement

On the battlefield, Killingham reveals his hybrid form—a centaur with a qilin’s lower body and a human upper body. His human face resembles Hody Jones's, with short hair, long lower lashes, and sharp teeth. He wields a horn to command the MMA creatures and declares he would fight seriously now that ‘the Great One’ had arrived.

He commands the dream monsters, born from the nightmares of Elbaph’s children, to keep rampaging. He vows that they would continue until Elbaph’s spirit is completely crushed. The One Piece Chapter 1151 spoilers then shift to a flashback.

How was Scopper Gaban rescued?

After falling from the Sun World, Chopper saves Scopper Gaban using Guard Point. In the present, Loki and Hajrudin argue about King Harald’s death. Loki demands that Hajrudin kneel if he wants to hear the truth, but Hajrudin refuses to speak to the man he believes murdered his father.

Advertisement

Luffy suddenly senses Chopper’s fall, despite not seeing it in One Piece Chapter 1151 spoilers. He also detects a second, weakened presence. Realizing this person must have fallen from the Sun World, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji race to find them.

Luffy learns of the battle as the Straw Hats prepare to fight back

They discover Chopper with a severely injured Gaban, prompting Luffy’s shock at learning he was one of Roger’s original crewmates. Hajrudin claims Gaban was the Pirate King’s No. 3, though Gaban weakly raises two fingers, insisting he was No. 2. Chopper explains that children are being held hostage, preventing counterattacks.

Everyone then senses Imu’s overwhelming Conqueror’s Haki. Gaban, Zoro, and Gerd are stunned, while Loki laughs maniacally. As the others prepare to ascend back to the Sun World, Luffy declares he finally understands the situation.

Loki offers his power after sensing what’s coming. The One Piece Chapter 1151 spoilers end stating the manga would be on break next week.

Advertisement

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates from the One Piece manga.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

ALSO READ: One Piece Chapter 1151 Brief Spoilers: Luffy And Chopper Save Gaban As Imu’s Haki Destroys Elbaph—DEETS