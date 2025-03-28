One Piece Episode 1123 Returns To Egghead Island; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last One Piece episode saw Koby recall Garp's teachings on self-preservation as Pizarro prepared to crush the Marine ship. In a past lesson, Garp scolded Koby for being too willing to sacrifice himself, urging him to prioritize survival to protect others in the future.

Despite this, Koby later surrendered to Blackbeard to save his comrades. In the present, Garp devises a strategy, launching a devastating punch at Pizarro’s skull while Koby attacks his massive hand. Drawing strength from Garp’s words, Koby unleashes a powerful Armament Haki strike, destroying Pizarro’s hand.

As the Marines celebrated, Garp sacrificed himself, staying behind and getting frozen by Kuzan. One Piece Episode 1123 is expected to shift the series’ focus back to Egghead Island, as all promotional material suggests.

An update on Kizaru, Saturn, and the Marines' approach to Egghead is likely, revealing their imminent arrival on the island. The episode may conclude with Luffy and his allies sensing powerful adversaries nearby, anticipating the looming battle.

Titled ‘The World is Shocked! Trap of the Straw Hat Pirates!,’ One Piece Episode 1123 is scheduled for release on Saturday, April 5, at 11:15 pm JST. For viewers in other time zones, it will be available on the same day, though release times may vary by time zone. The episode will be preceded by an Egghead Arc recap special.

Fans can tune in to Crunchyroll to watch One Piece Episode 1123. Additionally, the episodes of the Egghead Island arc are being made available on Netflix. Furthermore, those looking to watch One Piece films can find them on platforms like Amazon Prime and HBO.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.