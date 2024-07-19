Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

After narrowly evading Sakai and Sumida, Quality Assurance in Another World Episode 3 will see Nikola and Haga set off in hopes of reuniting with Haga's allies. With Sakai’s leader on their tail, fans are left to wonder how the debugger and NPC duo’s journey will turn out, so don’t miss the upcoming episode for more. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 3 is set to premiere at 2:23 am JST on Saturday, July 19, 2024. Due to time zone variances, international viewers can catch it a day earlier on Friday, July 20, 2024. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on local networks like TBS, MBS, BS-TBS, and AT-X.

Internationally, Crunchyroll has confirmed streaming availability in Japanese with multiple language options including English, German and more. Viewers in East Asia can tune in to Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One, to watch Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 3 as well.

Expected plot in Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 3

As per the official anime website, Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 3 will be titled Tesla. The episode will follow Haga and Nikola after their narrow escape from Sakai and Sumida as they head towards the Advent Altar.

Fans can expect to see Haga and Nikola meet up with new allies here. As they navigate through this perilous area filled with various monsters, Nikola will mysteriously disappear, likely being put on an altar. Quality Assurance In Another World Episode 3 should also see Sakai’s fearsome ‘boss’ go after Haga.

Quality Assurance in Another World Episode 2 recap

Quality Assurance in Another World Episode 2, titled Haga Makoto, begins with a short recap of Haga’s past in the game world, where he traveled with his friends and realized they couldn’t log out. In the present, he wondering what to do about Nikola. He initially considers reporting her as a bug but stops when Nikola wakes up and surprises him.

Nikola then assists him in preparing for their journey, and as they walk away from the village, Haga attempts to ask about the villagers to check if she remembers anything. Nikola simply states that they dissuaded her from traveling, but she remains determined to do so, revealing her long-held desire to explore. He puts off telling her the truth due to this.

Upon arriving in Adan, Haga conducts an unusual inspection of the city wall, and with Nikola's help, he finishes it by nightfall. As they caused a commotion, two other debuggers, Sakai and Sumida, noticed them in Quality Assurance in Another World Episode 2. They confront Haga and Nikola, suddenly stabbing the former.

Haga immediately grabs Nikola and flees, but they are quickly found as Sakai and Sumida use debug mode to catch up. The aggressors then attempt to recruit Haga, but he refuses, disappointed by their lack of dedication to their duties as debuggers. Sumida then mentions a group who said something similar, and Sakai laughs.

As Haga continues to refuse, Sumida attacks Nikola and Haga. However, Haga uses a smokescreen and gets away, running with Nikola in tow. Sumida pursues them before cornering the two within a building. He charges but ends up going through a buggy wall when the two dodge. Haga quickly seizes his debugger stone, and Sumida is seen falling in darkness.

Sakai, who watched the whole scene from afar, retreats in fear before contacting his boss. Quality Assurance in Another World Episode 2 concludes with Haga and Nikola hiding themselves inside a box, as Haga makes a plan to meet up with his friends.

For more details on Haga’s debugging journey in the Quality Assurance in Another World anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.