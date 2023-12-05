Rascal Does Not Dream of a Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2: University Arc anime greenlit; All we know so far

After bidding farewell to the fans in December 2018, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Bunny Girl Senpai had been brewing anticipation for the next season. Well, it is this week that the new arc of the series as been announced. Rascal Does Not Dream of a Bunny Girl Senpai will surely be one of the biggest releases of the coming slates. Here is everything we know about the new anime from the official announcement.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2: University Arc announced

The news came from the official website of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Bunny Girl Senpai. In this, a new anime adaptation has been officially announced, focusing on the much-anticipated University Arc. The announcement came hot on the heels of the premiere of the Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid movie in Japan. The film, animated by Studio CloverWorks, served as a follow-up to the earlier installment, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, which captivated audiences in June of this year.

The University Arc had previously generated buzz with the release of a promotional video accompanying the 10th volume of the light novel, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Lost Singer. `The arc promises to delve into intriguing narratives and character developments, adding a new layer to the beloved series.

The final release details of the new venture are yet to be announced. Thus, we will be sure to update this section with more intel on this as they come. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for anime and manga updates like this.