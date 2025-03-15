Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 23: Rakuro Returns To SLF For A Break; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Light Blazes Brightly, But for Just an Instant,’ Rakuro builds his hero bar by rescuing NPCs, allowing him to obtain a Chaos Cube for victory. Megumi destroys the ground beneath him using her villain bar, but he anticipates the move and counters, reducing her health by half.

She retreats, but Rakuro catches and decapitates her. Arthur later defeats Rakuro by trapping him with NPCs. Katzo duels Rakuro, using Armed Lava against Metius, but loses. He then recalls Sylvia once used Metius against him.

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 23 will see Katzo’s dedication to defeating Sylvia motivate Rakuro to study Galaxia Heroes: Chaos further. However, when his focus wanes, he will end up logging back into Shangri-La Frontier for a break.

He will explore nighttime Ruluiath, where different enemies appear, and will begin testing Unique Monster Ctarnidd’s abilities. The investigation may reveal more about Ctarnidd’s inversion power and its influence on the environment, providing clues for the upcoming battle.

Titled ‘Killing Intent at 100 Meters per Second,’ Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 23 will air on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. For international audiences, the release times will be 1:00 am PT / 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET. Keep in mind that release times vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Episode 23 will be available on JNN, including MBS and TBS. International viewers can watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, though a subscription is needed to access it. In Southeast Asia, it will be available on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel.

