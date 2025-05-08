The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 6: Kanna Encounters A Cursed Box; Release DEETS

The last episode of The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei, titled ‘Doppelganger,’ saw Hanayo hear a story about her mother’s double, only to later witness someone identical to herself. Alarmed by the implications, Kanna consults Chuzenji’s acquaintance Sekiguchi and learns doppelgangers may not always mean death.

As Hanayo’s health deteriorates, Kanna visits her and meets Mizue, who says their mother has been acting oddly. The mystery unravels when Hanayo’s double is revealed to be her twin, Saeki Hideyo, separated at birth along with Mizue and her own twin. The families reunite, resolving the confusion.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 6 will centers on a soldier in uniform seen roaming at night, carrying a box filled with mononoke. It is rumored to trap anyone who encounters him. While these rumors spread, Kanna will visit the old school building and encounter Enokizu, who asks Chuzenji for help.

Lured by cake, Kanna will join them at a jazz bar in Aoyama, where they will meet up with Enokizu’s brother, Souichiro. He will request an investigation, and on her way back, Kanna will see the man with the box herself.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 6, titled ‘Do Not Open the Cursed Box,’ is scheduled to air on Teletext at 1:30 am JST on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. It will also be broadcast on BS Teletext on May 14, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. Japanese viewers can stream the episode on platforms like U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hodai, and Anime Times starting at 2:30 am JST on May 13, 2025.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 6 will later be available on services like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and Hulu from May 18, 2025. International audiences in South and Southeast Asia can watch with English subtitles on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

