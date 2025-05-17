The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 7: Kanna Gets A Cat; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Wicker Basket That Must Not Be Opened,’ Kanna learns of a rumored soldier carrying a basket filled with mononoke. When Reijiro enlists Akihiko to investigate a bartender named Kenichi, they meet Reijiro's brother Soichiro at a jazz bar.

Kenichi is later revealed to be forging pottery under duress. A sting operation led by Akihiko exposes the scheme, catching the culprits. Kenichi, freed from manipulation, confesses his admiration for a potter and is encouraged to follow his passion honestly

The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 7 will begin with Kanna and Atsuko encountering a dirty stray cat. Growing attached, Kanna will decide to find it a home. Atsuko will advise cleaning it first, so they will end up bringing it to the Chuzenji household.

With help from Chizuko’s friend Yukie, the cat will be bathed and named Zakuro. Meanwhile, Chizuko will be troubled by the loss of her favorite hand mirror. Just then, Zakuro suddenly runs off, appearing to guide Kanna and Atsuko toward something related to the missing item.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 7 will either be titled ‘The Visiting Bakeneko’ or ‘A Visit From A Ghost Cat,’ depending on the translation. It will premiere in Japan on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, starting with a broadcast on Teletext at 1:30 am JST, followed by BS Teletext on May 21 at 12:30 am JST.

Japanese audiences can stream The Mononoke Lecture Logs Of Chuzenji-Sensei Episode 7 from May 20 at 2:30 am JST on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hodai, and Anime Times. From May 25, it will also be available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and others. Ani-One Asia will stream the subtitled version on YouTube in South and Southeast Asia.

