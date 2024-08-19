Top 10 Best Isekai Manga Of All Time: From Ascendance of a Bookworm to Drifters

Isekai is one of the most entertaining and thrilling genre in the manga world, that transports the readers into a sundry of enchanting realms along with the characters. From getting stuck inside a videogame to reincarnating as a slime, Isekai manga has everything. So if you are looking for something to read within the genre, look no further! Listed below are Top 10 best Isekai manga of all time, that will surely give you a good time.

10 best Isekai manga to read:

10. Release That Witch

Written by Dr. Woodmanlt and illustrated by Ye Qing, Kalin, and Xiao Xei, Release that Witch is a Chinese manga that follows the story of a modern-day Engineer who suddenly finds himself transported to a place that resembles medieval Europe and becomes a Prince. However, upon arriving he discovers that the place is an enchanting realm where witches and demons exist and magic is very much real.

With his modern knowledge he strives to develop the backward town into a modern city and fight against from evil forces and demons with the help of witches. The storyline is gripping and maked sure to keep the readers hooked till the end.

9. Overlord

Overlord is a light novel that follows Momonga, a boy who decides to play his soon-to-be-shutdowm video game until the last moment. However, the server doesn't shut down and he finds himself transported to the world of the game, taking the form of his skeleton character.

Advertisement

Stuck in a virtual world with no friends, family or any help, Momoga strives to find his way out while fighting other characters and evil forces within the game.

The manga is written by Satoshi Oshio and illustrated by Hugin Miyama. It is an exhilarating ride from start to finish.

8. The Rising of the Shield Hero

Written by Aneko Yusagi and illustrated by Aiya Kyu, The Rising Of The Shield Hero is a manga that follows the story of Naofumi Iwatani, a gamer who finds himself magically summoned to a parallel universe, where he is chosen as one of the four legendary heroes destined to save the world from its prophesied doom.

However, things turn upside down when Naofumi is quickly betrayed and framed for a crime he did not commit. With an entire kingdom against him and no place to run, Naofumi must step up to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world.

Advertisement

7. Drifters

Written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano, Drifters is a manga that follows the story of a brave warrior, Shimazu Toyosiha, who comes across a mysterious door after a battle and finds himself transported to an unfamiliar world after being sucked into the door. There he meets other warriors like him who met the same fate as him and they eventually form a group called ‘Drifters’.

Soon they find themselves involved in a battle between the humans of this world and another group of great warriors called ‘Ends’ who aim to take over the world and destroy the Drifters. As the Ends launch a series of fierce attacks, the Drifters must fight bravely and save the world from the evil forces.

6. Parallel World Pharmacy

Parallel World Pharmacy is a light novel series written by Liz Takayama and illustrated by Keepout. It follows the story of Kanji Yakutani who finds himself reincarnated in a world where proper medical treatments are scarce and affordable only for the wealthy.

Advertisement

However, he discovers that in his new life as Farma de Médicis, he has been granted a divine blessing from the God of Medicine. Using this blessing along with his medical knowledge from his past life, Kanji promises to himself to uplift advance the medical treatments of this world and ensure that proper medicine is accessible to everyone regardless of their wealth. This manga is both entertaining and uplifting, promising a pleasant reading experience.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Who Is Koyuki? Character Explored

5. Ascendance of a Bookworm

Written by Miya Kazuki and illustrated by You Shiina, Ascendance of a Bookworm is a light novel series. It follows the story of Urano Motosu, a girl who dreams of becoming a librarian. Unfortunately, she dies in an earthquake and finds herself reincarnated in another world as a 5-year old girl named Myne, a chronically I'll daughter of a poor soldier.

However, things turn out to be worse when she finds that the world she has been reborn into a world where books are scarce and those available are only accessible to the elites. Disappointed and furious with the disparity, Myne decides to take matters into her own hands and vows to write more books so she can surround herself with them.

Advertisement

4. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime follows the story of Satoru Mikami, a corporate worker who is murdered and then reincarnated in a sword and sorcery world as a goopy slime. In doing so, he acquires the power to absorb anything and mimic its appearance, just like a slime.

Satoru then befriends a sealed storm dragon and sets out to him assist him in destroying the seal and receives divine protection in exchange. Liberated from his mundane past life, he embarks on a fresh journey while trying to adjust in his new form.

This manga is written by Fuse illustrated by Mitz Vah. It is a quirky and fun read that keeps you entertained throughout the book.

3. Yakuza Reincarnation

Yakuza Reincarnation follows the story of an old and kind-hearted Yakuza elite who is murdered by his closest friends and then wakes up in another world as a young princess who is running away from her own kingdom after being betrayed. Yakuza then navigates this new world while being stuck in the body of a petite and young princess.

The manga is by Takeshi Natsuhara and Hiroki Miyashita and illustrated by Miyashita. It is full of elves, magic, and supernatural elements, making it an enchanting read from start to finish.

Advertisement

2. A Veterinarian in Another World

A Veterinarian in Another World is written by Aozora Choco and illustrated by Hu-Ko. It follows the story of Shingo Kazami, a veterinarian who finds himself summoned into another world by the Prince of the land. The prince asks him to save the people of his land which is filled with magic and monsters.

Upon looking at the condition of people who are losing their lives due to epidemics and disasters, Shingo vows to do whatever he can to save in the people of the land by using the knowledge from his previous life.

The story perfectly blends biology and magic, creating a distinct world that leaves readers captivated.

1. Re: Zero- Starting Life in Another World

Written by Tappei Nagatsuki, Re:Zero- Starting Life In Another World follows Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary high school student who one day finds himself transported to another world.

Lost and confused in a new world he receives help from a beautiful silver-haired girl. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him, Subaru agrees to help the girl find what she's looking for, but soon they are attacked by enemies and are killed, only to revive after a few hours. Subaru soon realizes that he has the power to turn back time, thus rewinding death.

Watching Subaru face death countless times only to revive again and fight the enemies fiercely, make it a compelling watch.

ALSO READ: Black Clover: Can 'de-Paladinfication' Revive The Dead? Theory Explored