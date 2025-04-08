Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2: Sakura Faces Takeru Kongo; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More
The battle against KEEL intensifies in Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2, as Sakura faces Kongo in a one-on-one fight. Don’t miss out—get the release date, recap, and more here.
The first episode of Wind Breaker Season 2, titled ‘Rage,’ saw Haruka Sakura and his group reach KEEL’s base. Akihiko Nirei admitted his only knowledge was their logo and vague rumors. After Kyotaro Sugishita broke the entrance, they confronted Nagato and KEEL members, soon surrounded by dozens more.
Motivational words from Sakura, Hayato Suo, Taiga Tsureuga, and Mitsuki Kiryu initially boosted morale, but KEEL VIPs shifted the tide. As Nirei was overwhelmed, Ren Kaji arrived with Takeshi Enomoto and Yuto Kusumi. Kaji confronted KEEL’s leader, while Sakura, ashamed of his failure, regained his will to fight.
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2 will continue the confrontation between Bofurin and KEEL’s VIPs, with Sakura’s match against Takeru Kongo being focused on. Meanwhile, Ren Kaji will clash with KEEL’s leader, their exchange likely to hint at KEEL’s motives.
As Enomoto and Kusumi support the struggling Bofurin members, Sakura will likely feel encouraged, regaining composure during his fight. Kongo may attempt to break Sakura mentally, but Sakura will ultimately win, ending the episode as he gets ready to assist Enomoto and Kusumi.
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2 will release on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. This translates to a daytime release the previous day for most international fans, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
In Japan, Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 2 will air on 28 MBS/TBS stations during the "Super Animeism TURBO" block. It will also be available on streaming platforms such as ABEMA, Netflix, U-NEXT, Lemino and more. Internationally, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll.
Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the Wind Breaker anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 1: Furin Boys Return; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More