Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 12 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Will Serfort has finally unlocked his latent abilities by merging the Sword and the Wand, unleashing a powerful attack on the Evil Grand Duke. The cliffhanger end left fans eager for the upcoming Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 12, which marks the season finale.

Don’t miss the episode to see how Will’s new strength influences the final battle, and what surprises await the students as the story reaches its climax. Here’s everything you need to know about Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 12, including the release date and more details.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 12 release date and where to stream

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 12 will be out on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. For international viewers, this means it will be available the same day at around 7:30 am GMT / 3:30 am ET / 12:30 am PT. Keep in mind that release times may vary based on your specific time zone.

In Japan, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 12 will air on networks such as JNN (TBS), AT-X, and BS Nippon, among others. Meanwhile, international fans can stream it on Crunchyroll, while those in Southeast Asia can catch it on Muse Communication’s YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

Expected plot in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 12

As per the anime’s official website, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 12 will be titled ‘Wand And Sword.’ The episode will likely deal with the aftermath of Will Serfort’s victory against the Evil Grand Duke, as the dungeon still holds other threats that the mages must overcome.

Will and his companions will face new challenges from these monsters, and their resilience and teamwork will be crucial as they push forward. The focus will remain on how the group, especially Will, navigates these obstacles while continuing to grow from their experiences in battle.

As the season finale, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 12 will bring closure to the current arc, with a resolution of the dangers faced during the Dungeon Praxis test. Will’s newfound power and his connection between the wand and sword will be key in overcoming any remaining threats.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 11 recap

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 11, titled ‘The True Name Of Cowards,’ begins as Will Serfort explains the credit system, revealing the Evil Grand Duke’s actual worth is 270,000, not 270 credits. He advises his comrades to retreat and plan, as the monster exceeds their strength.

Wignall's illusion spells fail to suppress the monster, and high-ranking sentinels are spotted across the 11th floor. Despite Julius’s reluctance, Wignall and Lihanna trust Will’s plan. Julius’s Ars Weiss clones chant an advanced ice spell, but it fails to defeat the Grand Duke.

Lihanna’s close-range attack also falters, but Will saves her, losing his goggles in the process. Wignall and Lihanna risk their lives to buy time, while Will, fearful, asks Sion to punch him, which snaps him out of his terror.

Colette then explains Will’s fear of close combat in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 11. Will cuts off the Grand Duke’s wing, and with Sion’s fire spell and Will’s sword, he unleashes a fiery attack, finally eliminating the Grand Duke.

