Witch Watch Episode 7: Kanshi And Nico Try Becoming Streamers; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Under the Lovers' Tree,’ Nico becomes jealous of Morihito's popularity with other girls. Kanshi tries helping her attract Morihito’s attention, but their efforts only make him more popular. During a school field trip, a classmate named Ishii requests love charms from Nico, which she misunderstands as a romantic confession.

Nico shrinks to avoid him and ends up in Morihito’s pocket, overhearing him reject a confession, claiming he already loves someone. Unaware they lunch under the true lovers' tree, Nico wonders if Morihito’s feelings are for someone else.

Witch Watch Episode 7 will focus on Nico and Kanshi launching a video channel named “KanNico Channel,” motivated by the idea that it might be profitable. Their poor content creation will end up frustrating Morihito, who will be seen intruding on their stream.

This will prompt him to consult their classmate Keigo Magami for advice due to Magami’s familiarity with internet culture. The episode is likely to include comedic scenes of failed attempts at content-making and Keigo’s guidance in improving their videos.

As per the official website, Witch Watch Episode 7 will be titled ‘Kan & Nico's Channel / The Tea Ceremony Is a Piece of Tea Cake,’ and is set to release on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. For many international viewers, this means a same-day release with time zone adjustments.

In Japan, Witch Watch Episode 7 will be broadcast on JNN-affiliated networks like MBS and TBS. Internationally, fans can stream the English-subtitled version on platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu, though Hulu access is limited to viewers in the United States. Availability may vary depending on regional licensing

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

