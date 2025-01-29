Friends with Byeon Woo Seok and Nam Joo Hyuk? THIS Single's Inferno 4 cast member gets recognised from his modeling days

A Single’s Inferno 4 contestant's old pictures have been going viral. The pictures are of his days as a YG Entertainment model, showcasing his association with Byeon Woo Seok and Nam Joo Hyuk. Fans are thrilled at the possibility of him being friends with the Lovely Runner and the Twenty-Five Twenty-One actors. The contestant has been gaining praises for his refreshing visuals and gentle personality.

Airing every Tuesday on Netflix, Single’s Inferno 4 currently has 8 released episodes and this particular contestant has already gained a lot of fans, especially after the last two episodes. He is the 32-year-old tall and good-looking Kim Tae Hwan. With fans gaining interest in the lives of the participants of the show, they have dug in their pasts and found out Kim Tae Hwan's unexpected connection with Byeon Woo Seok and Nam Joo Hyuk.

Several pictures of the trio's early days show them taking the ramp together. In some behind-the-scenes photos they even look close, sparking speculations of being good friends with each other. Besides being a model, Kim Tae Hwan is also an actor, which is why he must have felt familiar to a lot of fans when they saw him in Single's Inferno 4. Besides modeling with Nam Joo Hyuk, he also appeared in his popular K-drama The Bride of Habaek as Jin Kun. Fans are hopeful of seeing him alongside Byeon Woo Seok in some projects too.

Kim Tae Hwan acts in both Korean and Chinese industry. He was part of the popular 2022 Korean BL Love Class season 1. It is a high school drama about a Cha Ji Woo (Han Hyun Jun) having to pair up with a male senior named Lee Ro A (Kim Tae Hwan) for a project when his crush Bae Yoo Na (Ryu In A) chooses a female partner. Fans loved the charming and flirtatious Lee Ro A and are loving Kim Tae Hwan in his current show, Singles Inferno 4 as well.

In episode 7 and 8, which dropped on January 28, he went on his first date with Bae Ji Yeon and their cute and flirty interaction made fans kick their feet in the air. Stay tuned for the February 4 episodes to see whether their bond remains the same or get tainted with jealousy.

