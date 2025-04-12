Coachella: The White Lotus' Saxon-Gaitok Enjoy Mook's Performance; Lisa Takes to Stage with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Tayme Thapthimthong watches

The White Lotus season 3 cast reunites at Coachella 2025! Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon on the show, attended the music festival and was seen vibing to co-star Lisa’s performance.

The member of K-pop group Blackpink was crooning her hit single Money while Schwarzenegger lip-synched to the lyrics and busted some moves. The actor’s fiancée, Abby Champion, was also jamming at the concert from the front row.

He wasn’t the only co-star present in the arena! Tayme Thapthimthong, who plays Gaitok and has been the main scene partner of the K-pop star, was also present at her concert. The duo cheered on their beloved Mook (Lisa’s character) from the crowd.

Netizens were quick to react to the reunion! “Saxon enjoying the night while Mook is dancing and Gaitok is watching,” one X user wrote. Another called that set up an alternate ending for the show.

“Mook became a rockstar, Gaitok saw her Coachella set and stumbled into Mook’s mother and Mook’s Korean girlfriend Chaeyoung,” one user wrote, referring to Blackpink bandmate Rosé, who was also at the concert cheering for her friend.

“Meanwhile, Saxon is having the time of his life at the front with his lightstick,” they added. Another user quipped that’s what Saxon and Mook did after getting out of The White Lotus, which is also the name of the resort in the series.

Since that show has become a sensation since its shocking finale was aired, Lisa didn’t miss a chance to give a nod to her character. “This is her when she’s not working, you know,” she said.

The White Lotus garnered massive ratings with season 3, the series’s highest ever, and gained love from people around the world. The season also starred Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Sam Nivola, Carrie Coon and many others.

The White Lotus is now streaming on Max.

