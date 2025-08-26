Was Swasika offered to play Ram Charan’s mother in Peddi despite being 7 years younger than him? Here’s what we know

Malayalam actress Swasika is making headlines after refusing a role alongside Ram Charan. The actor is set to appear in the upcoming film, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

While the cinematic piece is highly anticipated by the fans, the actress’s decision comes as a big shock. In an interview clip that surfaced on social media, the movie star reveals that she was asked to play the role of Charan’s mother in the film, despite being 7 years younger than him.

Swasika went on to add that, though it is a big-budget film and in Telugu, she is not yet ready to play the role of a mother. Maybe in the future she will take up such characters, but not yet.



While speaking to the media portal, Swasika revealed, “I repeatedly got asked to play the mother. But the one that shocked me the most was to play Ram Charan’s mother.” She added, “It’s in Telugu, it’s a big movie called Peddi. But, to play Ram Charan’s mother? I said I didn’t want to do it and told them no.”

The actress went on to state, “I don’t feel the need to take up such roles at this point in my career. Maybe later in life, but not now.”

Meanwhile, soon after the interview went viral on social media platforms, fans reacted to the actress’s decision.

One of the users, taking to their X account, said, “She's right. In a movie called Veera Simha Reddy, a 31 yr old actress was the mother and 39 yr old actress was the girlfriend of a 65 yr old protagonist. Iykyk.”

Another fan wrote, “She can play a pair for ram charan she looks gorgeous and has potential as an actor.”

As for Peddi, the movie will also star Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in 2026.

