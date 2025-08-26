David Corenswet’s Self-Taped Audition For Clark Kent Role Goes Viral, Fans Say He ‘Oozes Superman Vibes’

David Corenswet blew the audience away with his performance in James Gunn’s Superman. Following the movie hitting the digital screens, the actor’s self-taped audition video went viral on the internet, and fans are loving it.

In the clip making rounds on social media, the DC star is seen reading the earlier version of the scene, where Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane interviews Clark Kent.

The audience witnessed a smooth transition by the actor, who could easily switch from Superman to the other version of his character.

Fans react to David Corenswet’s self-auditioned tape

The fans went on to react to David Corenswet’s audition video for Superman. Sharing their thoughts on social media, one of the users wrote, "You better be blown away by David Corenswet’s audition. This dude just oozes that Superman vibe.” Another fan shared, "You can always tell who went to Juilliard and who didn’t." They added, "Corenswet is such a theatre kid and it's so great. He is channeling [Christopher] Reeve so much here it’s wild."

A third netizen mentioned, "Sorry to everyone else who auditioned because it couldn't have been anyone else."

Previously, the director, Gunn, also went on to admit that Corenswet was the choice to play Superman from the very beginning. In conversation with GQ, the filmmaker revealed, “From the very beginning, he was the guy to beat."

The DC co-head went on to explain, "We mixed and matched these different actors and actresses to find out not only who was the best Clark and who was the best Lois, but who was the best 'Clois,' who was the best together?" He continued, "I do think that David was the best Clark, and Rachel was the best Lois—but they also had the most chemistry together."

Superman hit theaters on July 11 and was available to stream on digital platforms from August 15.

