Did You Know Princess Diana’s 12-Carat Engagement Ring From Prince Charles Broke a Royal Tradition? Find Out How

Princess Diana was one of the beloved figures of the British Royal family. The former Princess of Wales was known for her personality, stance, and her controversial marriage to King Charles. While the people’s princess often took bold decisions, during her time in Buckingham Palace, she broke one rule even before tying the knot with the then-prince.

Diana’s 12-carat sapphire ring often made headlines. While the royal princesses’ engagement rings are custom-made, the mother of two’s piece of jewelry was chosen by her out of a catalog. Moreover, the ring resembled a brooch that Prince Albert commissioned for his wife, Queen Victoria.

Princess Diana’s marriage to King Charles

The former Prince of Wales, and now the King of England, Charles, went on to propose marriage to Princess Diana on February 24, 1981, just five months after dating her. The couple’s marriage took place on July 29 and has been one of the iconic events in history. Diana’s wedding dress itself is one of the costliest possessions of the royal family, and it is rarely displayed for the public to get a glimpse of it.

Moreover, Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage has been one for the books. It was difficult and controversial. Within months of exchanging the wedding vows with Diana, the now head of state confessed to having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The former Prince and Princess of Wales, who shared two boys together, filed for divorce in 1996. A year later, Diana passed away in a car crash that took place in Paris.

As for the ring, the prized piece of jewelry stayed with the princess until her death. Later on her eldest son, Prince William, went on to propose to Kate Middleton with his mother’s sapphire ring.

Just like her mother-in-law, Princess Kate also wore a blue outfit during the announcement of her engagement while flaunting the big stone on her finger.

