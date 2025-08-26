Hridayapoorvam Trailer Out: Mohanlal switches from action to romance in a love-dipped story with Malavika Mohanan, Watch

Mohanlal starrer Hridayapoorvam is slated to hit the big screens on August 28, 2025. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of the film unveiled its trailer on August 26, offering a glimpse into the Sathyan Anthikad directorial.

The trailer presents Malavika Mohanan as the co-lead and narrates a heartwarming love story, from the perspective of a man in his mid-40s, confused about his feelings.

Watch the trailer for Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam

The trailer presents Mohanlal in a laid-back look, beginning his conversation with Premalu fame Sangeeth Pratap. While the latter plays a sidekick-type role, the humorous start to their relationship quickly draws us deeper into a feel-good tale, unfolding layer by layer and exploring the nuances typical of classic Sathyan Anthikad movies.

The story of Hridayapoorvam follows Sandeep Balakrishnan, a middle-aged man who recently underwent a heart transplant surgery. When he is invited to attend his heart donor’s daughter’s engagement ceremony in Pune, unexpected circumstances force him to extend his stay.

This leads him to develop feelings for the family, establishing a bond with them. What happens when they all grow closer together, and how will his life unfold, forming the emotional core of the movie.

As Mohanlal plays the main lead, Hridayapoorvam boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Sangita Madhavan Nair, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan, Sabitha Anand, Baburaj, and many more. Additionally, actors Meera Jasmine and Basil Joseph are also expected to make cameo appearances.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal was last seen playing the lead role in Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film, currently available on JioHotstar for streaming, is a thriller drama featuring the tale of a father and his revenge against the men who caused his son’s death.

Looking ahead, the superstar will make a special appearance alongside Mammootty in the tentatively titled MMMN (Patriot), directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The highly anticipated cinematic venture is a multistarrer with Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and many more in pivotal roles.

As he will be playing cameo roles in Dileep’s Bha Bha Ba and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2, the actor is also expected to soon join hands with director Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 3.

