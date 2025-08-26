Did Love Island USA Winners Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales Split? Reunion Addresses Cheating Rumors and Unfollow Drama

Love Island USA season 7 winners Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal have finally spoken about their relationship status during the much-awaited reunion on August 25. The pair, who walked away with the USD 100,000 prize after leaving the Fiji villa in July, faced breakup speculation after fans noticed they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

The rumors grew when Amaya reposted emotional TikToks in recent days, including one that read, “pov: how it feels when you know you have to leave him alone.” Another clip, an edit of Olivia Pope from Scandal, showed the words, “When I finally pick myself back up and never let my walls down like that again.” The video was captioned, “Never again” as per PEOPLE.

Bryan Arenales explains cheating rumors

At the reunion, hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, Bryan addressed the speculation that he cheated on Amaya after the show. “They’re trying to just throw any hate my way,” he said as Amaya laughed beside him. Explaining further, Bryan added, “The hosting, I got paid to be there. I used to bartend back in the day. I had a lapse in judgement, and we’ve talked about it.”

When Cohen pressed him about what that lapse was, Bryan clarified, “Pouring shots around, getting the crowd shots and stuff like that.”

Amaya also weighed in, making her stance clear. “And I’m also not a woman that would be with someone who doesn’t respect me. So if I’m with him and still with him currently, it’s because the relationship dynamic is healthy and great.”

Here’s what fans noticed before the reunion

Ahead of the Peacock reunion episode, fans quickly spotted that Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal had unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking more breakup chatter. Although they still have photos of each other on their accounts, Amaya’s TikTok activity in the last 48 hours included reposts about feeling “disappointed but not surprised.”

The couple’s relationship had appeared strong inside the villa, where Bryan shared, “My mom loves Amaya. She shed a tear when she left.” Amaya responded warmly at the time, calling herself a “sensitive gangster” while teasing, “She’s a sensitive gangster too.”

During the finale, Amaya told Bryan, “Every decision led me to find my personal Prince Charming. You made me believe fairytales are true because I am currently living in one with you.” Bryan also shared his feelings, saying, “You said I was the water to your fire, but you are my peace to this madness.”

