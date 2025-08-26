WATCH: Ravi Mohan and Genelia D’Souza recreate Santhosh Subramaniam magic; Kenishaa’s reaction is unmissable

Ravi Mohan and Genelia D’Souza recreated their iconic scene from the film Santhosh Subramaniam. The actress, who graced the launch event of Ravi Mohan Studios with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, stepped up on the stage, along with the movie star turned producer, and brought back the magic of 2008.

Santhosh Subramaniam is one of the loved movies of the past decade, and the fans were highly anticipating a reunion between Ravi Mohan and Genelia, who played the roles of Subramaniam and Hasini, respectively.

The reaction to the recreated scene from the film was heartwarming. While Deshmukh stood back and watched his wife perform, Kenishaa too enjoyed looking at her boyfriend up on the stage, delivering his lines effortlessly.

After the iconic coffee act was concluded, the crowd erupted in cheers, while the co-stars went on to bang their heads in fun banter.

Ravi Mohan Studio launch was a star-studded affair

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh were among the high-profile guests who walked the red carpet at the launch event of the Ravi Mohan Studios. The actor-turned-producer stepped in looking dapper in white, alongside his girlfriend, Kenishaa Francis.

The guest list included Siva Karthikeyan, Yogi Babu, Karthi, and Shraddha Srinath, among others.

As more and more celebrities joined the celebration, they also exchanged greetings with Mohan and gave him their best wishes for the new journey he has embarked upon.

The studio launch, held in Chennai, came just a day after Ravi Mohan made headlines by visiting the Tirupathi temple with Kenishaa.

What is Santhosh Subramaniam about?

Released in 2008, Santhosh Subramaniam is directed by Mohan Raja and is a treat for the fans of romance. The movie revolves around a young man, Santhosh, whose life is dictated by his strict father, played by Prakash Raj.

However, things take a turn for him after he falls in love with a Hasini. He does everything he can to convince his father to let him marry D’Souza’s character.

The film is adapted from Bommarillu and is available to stream on Prime Video.

