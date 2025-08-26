Highest Grossing Hrithik Roshan Movies Worldwide: War 2 sits second

Hrithik Roshan is one of India’s most beloved actors, with a career spanning three decades and over 25 years. He was recently seen in War 2. As the content didn't connect with the audience, the film underperformed at the box office, however, it is his second-highest worldwide grosser, surpassed only by War.

War 2, Despite Underperforming, Is Hrithik Roshan's 2nd Highest Grosser: What Does This Mean?

War 2 released in Hindi and Telugu, and is headed for a finish around the Rs 370 crore mark at the global box office. The business was primarily driven by the Hindi version, as the film failed to gain any sort of momentum in Telugu despite the presence of NTR. Hrithik delivered multiple blockbusters that opened strongly and achieved massive success through the 25 year career, and despite being an underperformer, War 2 has fared better than the successful films of most in the industry.

Having said that, the sequel to War was anticipated to be Bollywood’s biggest opener and was projected to gross nearly Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Unfortunately, it failed to meet expectations and is now projected to conclude with a lifetime collection of around the Rs 370 crore mark globally. This figure is marginally higher than Fighter (which didn’t release in the Middle East), but lower than the first War film. However, War 2 was a significantly larger project with much higher stakes.

Highest-Grossing Hrithik Roshan Movies

Returning to the main topic, Hrithik Roshan has delivered numerous blockbuster hits that have redefined the Indian box office. Pinkvilla lists the five highest-grossing films of the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai hero at the worldwide box office. As the list is unadjusted for inflation, it may not fully reflect the true box office impact of his older films, which showcase his remarkable commercial appeal. He holds a near 100 percent success record in the action genre.

The Five Highest-Grossing Hrithik Roshan Movies Worldwide (All Languages)

Rank Movie Worldwide Box Office 1 War Rs 465 crore 2 War 2 Rs 365 crore (expected) 3 Fighter Rs 335 crore 4 Krrish 3 Rs 300 crore 5 Bang Bang Rs 278 crore

Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Movies

Hrithik Roshan’s next confirmed projects are Krrish 4 and an untitled film with Hombale Films. Like most of his films, these are highly anticipated. Both projects aim to surpass War and become his highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office.

