With Love, Meghan 2: Duchess Reveals Life Without Kids Archie, Lilibet And If Prince Harry Said 'I Love You' First

Meghan Markle has shared a personal moment in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, admitting that being away from her children, Archie and Lilibet, for almost three weeks left her feeling “not well.” The Duchess of Sussex revealed the experience while speaking with Queer Eye star Tan France, who also opened up about his struggles with time away from his kids.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle on life with Archie and Lilibet

During the episode, Tan France said he finds it heartbreaking to be away from his two young children for more than a couple of days. Meghan nodded in agreement and reflected on her own experience, saying, “Oh I know. The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks.” She paused before adding, “I was…not well.”

Meghan did not confirm when the separation happened, but many believe she was referring to September 2022, when she and Prince Harry remained in the UK following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as per BBC. At the time, Archie and Lilibet stayed in California with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry has also spoken about that difficult period in his memoir, Spare. He recalled how the couple were separated from their children “longer than we’d ever been.” When they reunited in California, Harry wrote, “For days and days we couldn’t stop hugging the children, couldn’t let them out of our sight.”

Advertisement

Here’s what Meghan shared about her relationship with Harry

In the same series, Meghan also offered small insights into her life with Prince Harry. She revealed that she knew early in their relationship that Harry was the one. The Duchess shared that she realized she loved him on their third date while camping in Botswana. “He said ‘I love you’ first,” Meghan admitted. She also mentioned that roast chicken is a favorite meal for the couple, although Harry is not a fan of lobster.

The new season of With Love, Meghan features celebrity friends such as Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and chef José Andrés. Meghan showcases her love for cooking, gardening, and hosting, while sharing glimpses of her family routines, including making breakfast with pancakes and chia seeds for her children.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Princess Diana’s 12-Carat Engagement Ring From Prince Charles Broke a Royal Tradition? Find Out How