Dwayne Johnson Pens an Emotional Note on His Father Rocky Johnson's Birthday Anniversary: 'My Dad Was Life Adapter'

Dwayne Johnson celebrated his father, Rocky Johnson’s, 80th birthday. The actor took to his social media account to share some unseen and rare pictures, while also penning a long and emotional caption for his late father.

The Jumanji star’s dad and an iconic wrestler passed away at the age of 75 in 2020. However, the movie star has never shied away from expressing his feelings for his loved ones.

On the fifth birthday anniversary of Rocky Johnson, Dwayne revealed that he raised the Black Adam actor with some tough and complex love.

Dwayne Johnson remembers his father on latter’s birth anniversary

On his social media, the Red One actor shared a carousel post, which included a few pictures of Rocky Johnson alone, while some showcased adorable moments between the wrestler and him. As for the caption, the actor wrote, "Happy Heavenly Birthday, Dad.”

He added, “My dad’s birthday was yesterday, and I thought about him. A lot. I had a good amount of “I wonder if…” thoughts about him and our relationship. He raised me with a tough and complex love. But at least I had love ya know?”

Furthermore, in the caption, he said, “I know a lot of men in my life who never had their father’s love at all. Hard to reconcile stuff with your dad when he’s no longer here—but nonetheless, regardless of challenges or any struggle, my dad was a “life adapter,” and he taught me to be the same. Work hard and adapt.”

Johnson also showed gratitude to his father for all the lessons he had taught him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Johnson is currently preparing for his upcoming release, The Smashing Machine. The actor will be seen portraying the role of Mark Kerr in the biopic, which revolves around the highs and lows of the MMA fighter.

The movie will hit theaters on October 3, 2025.

