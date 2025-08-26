Karthi confirms Ravi Mohan pitched a dual-hero movie, explains why he has stayed away from film production

Ravi Mohan made headlines recently with the launch of his production house, Ravi Mohan Studios. He kicked off the event with several celebrities in attendance. His close friend and actor Karthi revealed they’re likely to join hands on a project.

Karthi and Ravi Mohan to star together in a movie?

Speaking at the event, Karthi said, “Something I like about Ravi is that he is someone who never wishes anything bad to anyone. He cannot do that, and I am proud of him. Actually, he gave me a full narration recently during our dinner.”

“We discussed it, and we will both be starring in it together, and it will be directed by Ravi himself. Honestly, there’s a side to Ravi that no one has ever seen. He is like Jim Carrey and would make all sorts of jokes. Even his brother Raja hasn’t shown him in that way on the big screen,” he added.

Karthi further revealed how Ravi has always been a student of cinema, quite knowledgeable about world cinema as well. Interestingly, Karthi and Ravi Mohan had previously shared the screen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan film series.

Moreover, the Kaithi actor revealed why he never ventured into producing films. He said, “Sivakarthikeyan just mentioned how only producers know producers' problems. I know this, and that is why I never ventured into production. Even Rajinikanth sir once advised me not to get into producing films. However, I think Ravi has planned it all well.”

Karthi’s next

Karthi is expected to next hit the big screens with his movie, Vaa Vaathiyaar. Originally planned for Pongal, the film was postponed for undisclosed reasons and is now likely to be released by the end of 2025.

Looking ahead, the actor has the sequel film Sardar 2 in post-production. However, an official release date for the PS Mithran directorial hasn’t been announced yet. He is currently shooting for the film Marshal.

On the other hand, Ravi Mohan is working on the film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan. The movie, expected to release in 2026, features the actor as the main antagonist with Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali as co-leads.

