Coolie has emerged as the fifth highest grossing Kollywood film of all time, surpassing The Greatest of All Time. The Rajinikanth starrer has earned Rs. 463.50 crore worldwide as of yesterday, with Rs. 294.50 crore coming from the domestic market and Rs. 169 crore (USD 19.35 million) from overseas.

This will probably be the final standing for the film on the all-time list, as it appears difficult to overtake Ponniyin Selvan: I at fourth place. The other three films ahead of Coolie are 2.0, Leo and Jailer, each of which grossed over Rs. 600 crore worldwide. Expectations for Coolie were to join those three, maybe even top them. While the film had the start to get there, the mixed reception has kept it short, and now it seems to be even missing the Rs. 500 crore.

The Highest Grossing Kollywood Films of All Time are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 2.0 2018 Rs. 662.00 cr. 2 Leo 2023 Rs. 617.00 cr. 3 Jailer 2023 Rs. 605.00 cr. 4 Ponniyin Selvan: I 2022 Rs. 492.00 cr. 5 Coolie 2025 Rs. 463.50 cr. 6 The Greatest of All Time 2024 Rs. 460.00 cr. 7 Vikram 2022 Rs. 431.00 cr. 8 Amaran 2024 Rs. 335.00 cr. 9 Ponniyin Selvan: II 2023 Rs. 329.50 cr. 10 Varisu 2023 Rs. 305.50 cr.



NOTE: The above-listed numbers exclude 3D charges, as is the reporting norm in India. Including 3D charges, 2.0 grossed around Rs. 695-700 crore worldwide. The exact 3D charges aren’t available.

