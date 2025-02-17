BLACKPINK’s Lisa introduces rumoured boyfriend Frederic Arnault to The White Lotus season 3 team; Check out

BLACKPINK’s Lisa never fails to grab attention - whether it’s for her collaboration with artists on solo tracks, her Instagram posts or even her love life. The 27-year-old Thai beauty was reportedly spotted on an outing with her rumoured boyfriend, Frederic Arnault. The Rockstar singer is currently in Thailand after making a stunning appearance at the premiere event for her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3.

The K-pop star-turned-actress stunned fans with her presence, but what caught the eye of hawk-eyed netizens was that billionaire Bernard Arnault’s heir also attended the grand event—technically spending Valentine’s Day with his rumoured girlfriend despite her busy schedule. Frederic Arnault joined Lisa at The White Lotus season 3 Thai premiere. Now that’s romantic, isn’t it?

The two were not seen in the same frame together on the day of the event, but several new images have confirmed that Frederic did spend time with Lisa. On February 16, one particular image on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the rumoured couple went viral. According to fans, the photo was taken on February 14, showing the two at a restaurant with members of The White Lotus season 3 cast.

Another image allegedly shows the couple cosied up at the end of the table as food is being passed around. Dressed in a black full-sleeve top, Lisa looked cool and carefree as she enjoyed her time with her BF and The White Lotus Season 3 cast. These few images clearly show that the K-pop star was having a great time with her rumoured boyfriend.

Check the viral Images here:

Well, neither Lisa nor Frederic Arnault has confirmed they are dating, but photos of the rumoured couple have gained attention. Back in February last year, she was spotted strolling with Geraldine Guyot, Frederic Arnault’s sister-in-law, while her rumoured boyfriend walked nearby with his brother, Alexandre Arnault. Frederic Arnault spent time with Lisa’s family in Thailand last year, further fuelling dating speculations. Their frequent outings and cosy moments have only added to the buzz, leaving fans eager for any official confirmation.

Apart from her acting career, Lisa is all set to release her debut solo studio album, Alter Ego on February 28, 2025.