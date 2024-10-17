BLACKPINK’s Rosé ‘tried to kiss’ Bruno Mars while playing Korean drinking game; teases new collab music

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars have recently uploaded pictures together which has sparked rumors about their collab. The K-pop idol has recently signed with Atlantic Records, which houses Bruno Mars and many other popular singers. While the news has not been confirmed yet it is possible that both artists will come together for a track.

On October 16, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Rosé took to her Instagram and posted a picture with Bruno Mars with the caption, ‘The night I taught Bruno how to play a Korean drinking game.’ In the Polaroid picture, Rosé was seen laughing along with Bruno and coincidentally, both were wearing white shirts paired with black pants.

A few moments later, Bruno Mars also uploaded a picture with Rosé on his personal Instagram page where they can be seen playing a game with other people. The caption on the picture said, ‘So this was me hanging on for dear life after @roses_are_rosie introduced me to this Korean drinking game and got me saucy.’

Bruno added, ‘Soon after, she tried to kiss me, and I was like “woah Rosie! what part of the game is this?” She was like, “I ain’t playin games wit you anymore lil boy! Big Rosie bout that BIDNESS!” Shaken, I replied “stop Rosie, I’m scared!” But other than that, super chill night.’ Rosé replied to his post with ‘What’s wrong with uuu’ indicating that playful relationship.

Rosé announced earlier that she will be signing with THE BLACK LABEL, founded by producer Teddy. Moreover, she is also a part of Atlantic Records where pop stars such as Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX are also part of. Moreover, the singer has also announced her debut solo studio album Rosie which will be releasing on December 6, 2024.