Bad Newz Box Office Collections Day 1: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer takes a good start; Collects Rs 8.50 crore

Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari and starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk took a nice start at the box office on the opening day as it netted Rs 8.25 - 8.75 crore based on early estimates. It can be the biggest opening for a film led by Vicky Kaushal. The word of mouth of Bad Newz is pretty decent and a customary trend should take the movie to an opening weekend of Rs 34-35 crore. For the size of film that it is, these would be considered as very encouraging numbers.

Bad Newz Collects Rs 8.50 Crore Approximately On The Opening Day In India; It's A Good Start

Bad Newz had registered reasonably good advance bookings. It sold over 50000 tickets for the opening day in top chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis. It also registered fair bookings in non-national cinema chains. It was expected to open in the Rs 8-10 crore range and that's exactly what it has managed. We have seen movies opening to these numbers, legging out and collecting around Rs 80 crore in the full run and this should be the target for the Vicky Kaushal starrer as well.

Bad Newz Will Have To Manage Most Of Its Business In The First Week

Unlike other films of 2024 that were fortunate to enjoy a long and leggie run, Bad Newz won't be as lucky. The box office juggernaut that Deadpool And Wolverine is, is all set to storm the theatres next week. It might probably take the second best opening for an Indian film of 2024 so far, only behind Kalki 2898 AD. Though Bad Newz will remain a credible option for the Hindi audiences, it is likely that more people will prefer watching the Hindi dub of the superhero film instead.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Bad Newz Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 8.50 crore Total Rs 8.50 crore nett for day 1

Watch the Bad Newz Trailer

About Bad Newz:

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' for her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realise that they are not compatible, and part their ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill-station and starts to work at a 5 star hotel which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star'. She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk) to be very likeable and most importantly compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir. It doesn't turn out how she wishes to but she finds her ex-husband who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room, to suprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Advertisement

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her children's father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

Bad Newz In Theatres

Bad Newz plays at a theatre near you. Book your tickets now.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz Opening Day Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal aims to deliver his biggest opener in India