Box Office: After Deva's UNFORTUNATE failure, Shahid Kapoor eyes his movie with Vishal Bhardwaj as comeback

Shahid Kapoor’s much-hyped action thriller Deva has more or less concluded its box office run worldwide, grossing around Rs 59 crore. This is a disastrous outcome for a film of this scale, especially considering that a Shahid Kapoor starrer should ideally make at least Rs 125 crore to be deemed a decent success.

Directed by Rosshan Andrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva featured the actor as a fearless officer navigating a web of crime and deception. The film also starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead, with key supporting roles played by Pavail Gulati and more. Despite its intriguing premise and Kapoor’s intense performance, the movie struggled to draw audiences, leading to humble box office numbers.

Several factors contributed to the film’s below-par performance, including the lack of strong word of mouth and its release clashing with contemporary films like Skyforce, Interstellar, and Sanam Teri Kasam. The film’s underperformance raises concerns about Kapoor's choice of projects and the overall appeal of extravagant standalone action thrillers in India.

Amid Deva’s disappointing box office performance, all eyes are now on his next venture—his untitled offering with director Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is scheduled for release in December 2025.

Set in the 1990s, the movie is a love story set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld. Reports suggest that it is based on the life of gangster Hussain Ustara. The film promises a gripping narrative dripping with crime, romance, and intense action sequences. It boasts a stellar cast, including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

The film marks Kapoor and Bhardwaj’s fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). Their past endeavors, particularly Haider, have been critically acclaimed and showcased Kapoor’s acting prowess in complex roles. Given Bhardwaj’s inclination toward deep storytelling and Kapoor’s ability to deliver power-packed performances under his direction, fans are hopeful that this upcoming film will serve as the actor’s much-needed comeback.

With Deva failing to leave an impact, the stakes are high for this next project. If Kapoor and Bhardwaj can recreate their past magic, it will not only validate the former’s standing as a bankable actor but also cement the latter’s ability to craft compelling narratives that resonate with audiences. Will both Bollywood and fans get a treat before the year ends? Only time will tell.

