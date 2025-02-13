Interstellar Re-Release Day 7 Box Office: Nolan’s Epic Adds Rs. 1.70 Crore in India Before Temporarily Losing IMAX Screens to New Releases

Interstellar impressed with yet another day of steady play in India today, the 7th day of its re-release in the country. The film grossed Rs. 1.70 crore, marking a slight increase from the previous day’s revenue. The rise in collections was driven by audiences' eagerness to experience the film in IMAX before the screens are taken over by major February 14 releases, Chhaava and Captain America: Brave New World. With this, the film’s total re-release earnings now stand at Rs. 17.72 crore.

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which debuted in 2014, is widely regarded as a cinematic marvel. The film’s second outing in India was delayed from December 2024 to February 2025 due to Pushpa 2 occupying IMAX screens last year. Despite its initial setback and scheduled temporary departure from premium formats, the film is expected to continue attracting viewers in standard screens and again at IMAX in about two weeks' time, allowing it to end its sophomore run at approximately Rs. 30 crores.

Interstellar India Re-Release Box Office Collection:

Day Collection (₹ Crore) Day 1 2.70 Day 2 3.80 Day 3 4.00 Day 4 2.00 Day 5 1.85 Day 6 1.67 Day 7 1.70 Total 17.72

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and more, Interstellar follows a group of astronauts on a space mission to find a new habitable planet for humans as Earth faces environmental collapse. The film’s gripping narrative, breathtaking visuals, and Hans Zimmer’s iconic score have cemented its status as a cult favorite. The offering’s emotional depth, paired with scientifically grounded concepts like time dilation, wormholes, and black holes, has made it one of the most celebrated sci-fi films of all time.

Despite robust reception in India, the film having to leave its ideal format highlights the need for more premium screens in the country, as the current locations evidently struggle to accommodate multiple grand releases simultaneously. The strong response also underscores the Indian audience’s appetite for intellectually stimulating cinema.

The film’s sustained momentum at the box office a decade after its original release speaks volumes about its enduring legacy, proving that some films are not just watched—they are lived.