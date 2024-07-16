Sakshi Tanwar talks about challenges of being a single mother: ‘I only work 50-65 days a year’

Sakshi Tanwar is one of the most adored and appreciated actresses from the telly world. After becoming a household name for her portrayal of Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, the actress managed to successfully prove her acting talent in other shows as well.

In 2018, Sakshi adopted a nine-month-old baby girl whom she named Dityaa. From then on, she is not just a brilliant artist but a doting mother too.

In the latest interview with News18, the seasoned actress spoke about the challenges of motherhood, especially for working women. She also divulged the difficulties of striking a balance between her personal and professional life.

Sakshi Tanwar on parenting as single mother

During the conversation, Sakshi Tanwar said that as per knowledge, all mothers are trying to achieve a balance between their work and personal life. She tagged it as the ‘biggest challenge’ for women as they struggle to fulfill society's expectations as well as their own dreams and aspirations.

Sakshi stated, “In the middle of all that is your child – who wants your attention and has his own set of expectations from you. As a parent, you are constantly trying to achieve that balance.”

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress called herself fortunate as she is not a typical working mom who works in a 9-5 job setup where they are required to wake up in the morning, go to work and come back home by evening.

She expressed gratitude for having the privilege to plan her shoots as per requirements. “I’m only shooting 50 to 65 days of the year,” added Sakshi.

Sakshi Tanwar credits her family for constant support

The 51-year-old, who won praise for her role in Prime Video’s Sharmajee Ki Beti recently, also thanked her family for providing a helping hand to her as a mother when she was away for shoots.

She said, “I have been lucky that when I was shooting, my family stepped in and was very supportive. It’s very difficult to strike the balance between your own aspirations and time with your child. Every day is a new lesson and a new challenge.”

Sakshi shared that there is no manual or support system for guidance when the child is throwing a tantrum and one has to deal with it however they can.

