Box Office: Good Bad Ugly advance sales to begin on April 4; Can Ajith score a MASSIVE opening?

Ajith Kumar, who already delivered an action-packed film earlier this year, is set to return with Good Bad Ugly, releasing on April 10. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been making waves despite minimal promotional activity. Fans are eagerly waiting for advance bookings, which officially open on April 4 at 8:02 PM.

The film’s duration is locked at 2 hours and 18 minutes, and while the action-packed teaser has created excitement, there is growing concern among fans about the lack of publicity and promotional events. However, speculations suggest that paid premieres might take place a day before release, which could help generate more buzz.

Buzz for big Day 1 in Tamilnadu

Tamilnadu is known for its strong first-day numbers for heroes that have immense fan following. Ajith’s films usually open with packed shows especially in key locations like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai. Early indications from ticketing platforms like BookMyShow suggest strong interest in there areas, with over 57.3K fans already marking their interest.

Multiplexes and single screens are preparing for a rush, especially for premium formats like IMAX and Dolby Atmos, which are expected to sell out quickly. If the response to advance sales is strong, additional early morning shows might be added to meet demand.

Advertisement

Box Office battle: Can Ajith set a new record?

Ajith’s last release, Vidaamuyarchi, collected over ₹23 crore on its first day in Tamilnadu. With no direct Tamil competition on April 10, Good Bad Ugly has the potential for an even bigger opening. However, it will face competition from other regional films, including Mammootty’s Malayalam action thriller Bazooka and two Telugu releases, Jack starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Jaat featuring Sunny Deol. Interestingly, both Good Bad Ugly and Jaat are backed by Mythri Movie Makers, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the box office battle.

If Good Bad Ugly gets a strong response, it could target a ₹30 crore+ opening in Tamil Nadu, potentially becoming Ajith’s biggest opener. The overseas market, especially in the UAE and Malaysia, will also play a key role in its total earnings.

With advance sales opening on April 4, all eyes are on how Good Bad Ugly performs in pre-bookings before its grand release.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Box Office: Delving into Bollywood's underwhelming performances in the first quarter of 2025; Where does Sikandar stand?